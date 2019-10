Police are investigating a truck collision that killed a man Saturday night in San Francisco’s Bayview District.

Officers responded to the collision around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Gilman Avenue, according to police.

A man was taken from the scene to the hospital, but he died a short while later, police said. The city’s medical examiner’s office on Monday identified him as 41-year-old Robert Walsh.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the collision.