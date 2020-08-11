Man killed in Sunnydale drive-by shooting

A 32-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in San Francisco’s Sunnydale neighborhood on Monday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported at 5:22 p.m. in the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue.

The victim has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as San Francisco resident Roland Jones.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available from police.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

