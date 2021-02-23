San Francisco Police investigate a crash scene at Eighth and Folsom streets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Man killed in South of Market stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a 24-year-old man Monday night in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the corner of Otis Street and Duboce Avenue and found the victim suffering from stab wounds. Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the stabbing, but didn’t immediately release the suspect’s name. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Historic San Francisco church says doors could close if it can’t raise money through donations
Next story
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, poet and titan of the Beat era, dies at 101

Just Posted

Mayor London Breed said that she hopes to announce some additional loosening of restrictions once The City enters the red COVID risk tier. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF expects to move out of state’s most restrictive COVID-19 tier next week

Five counties enter red tier as cases decline

The United Educators of San Francisco rallied in front of City Hall Saturday for a candlelight vigil after several days of contract negotiations. (Samantha Laurey/Special to SF Examiner)
Teachers call for outside mediator as contract talks over school schedule continue

San Francisco’s teachers’ union on Tuesday called for a mediator to intervene… Continue reading

Lawrence Ferlinghetti (Paul Chinn/2000 S.F. Examiner)
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, poet and titan of the Beat era, dies at 101

Elaine Woo Los Angeles Times Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the San Francisco poet, publisher… Continue reading

Gabriela Lopez, Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga were sworn in to the Board of Education on Jan. 7, 2019. (Ida Mojadad/S.F. Examiner)
Parents launch recall effort against school board members

Multiple committees formed to explore ways to remove commissioners or change board structure

(Examiner screen shot)
Chinatown leader garners support as Police Commission nominee

Larry Yee is a community fixture and telecommunications union organizer

Most Read