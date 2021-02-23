Man killed in South of Market stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a 24-year-old man Monday night in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the corner of Otis Street and Duboce Avenue and found the victim suffering from stab wounds. Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the stabbing, but didn’t immediately release the suspect’s name. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/