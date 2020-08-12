Man killed in South of Market shooting

One person is dead and one taken into custody after a shooting in the area of Fourth and Mission Streets Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to area around 3:22 p.m. and found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to Officer Robert Rueca.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died there, despite efforts to save him.

Officers arrested a suspect after a searched of the area that included the parking garage at Fifth and Mission.

The suspect’s identity was not released and no charges had been announced as of Wednesday evening.

