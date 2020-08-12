Man killed in South of Market shooting

One person is dead and one taken into custody after a shooting in the area of Fourth and Mission Streets Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to area around 3:22 p.m. and found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to Officer Robert Rueca.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died there, despite efforts to save him.

Officers arrested a suspect after a searched of the area that included the parking garage at Fifth and Mission.

The suspect’s identity was not released and no charges had been announced as of Wednesday evening.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

