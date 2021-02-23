Man killed in South Market stabbing identified

The man killed at SoMa West skatepark earlier this week has been identified as 24-year-old Cristian Flaaten.

Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing at the skatepark, located at Otis Street and Duboce Avenue, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

An investigation found that Flaaten and the suspect, 19-year-old James Christian Moncrief, were involved in an fight prior to the stabbing, the San Francisco Police Department said. Neither of the two have a permanent address, police said.

The 24 year old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Moncrief was booked into the San Francisco County Jail and is being held on suspicion of murder and assault charges.

A San Francisco District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said she could not provide further information on the case or whether it would be charged on Wednesday.

