SFPD Crime

Man killed in South Market stabbing identified

The man killed at SoMa West skatepark earlier this week has been identified as 24-year-old Cristian Flaaten.

Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing at the skatepark, located at Otis Street and Duboce Avenue, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

An investigation found that Flaaten and the suspect, 19-year-old James Christian Moncrief, were involved in an fight prior to the stabbing, the San Francisco Police Department said. Neither of the two have a permanent address, police said.

The 24 year old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Moncrief was booked into the San Francisco County Jail and is being held on suspicion of murder and assault charges.

A San Francisco District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said she could not provide further information on the case or whether it would be charged on Wednesday.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Man killed in South of Market stabbing
Next story
Supervisors call for investigation into SkyStar Wheel deal

Just Posted

A nurse draws up a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Mission neighborhood COVID-19 vaccine site on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF expands vaccine eligiblity, but appointments ‘limited’

San Francisco expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday but appointments remain limited… Continue reading

The now-shuttered Cliff House restaurant overlooks Ocean Beach people at Ocean Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli / Special to the S.F. Examiner)
History buffs and conservators working to keep Cliff House collection in public view

Historic building’s contents set to be auctioned off

Perceived supply and demand in the Bay Area’s expensive rental market can play a big part in determining what people pay. (Shutterstock)
Bay Area rental market rebound — why?

Hearing about people leaving town can have as big an effect as actual economic factors

Federal legislation would require more highway funding to go toward bike lanes, bus stops and street safety improvements. (Shutterstock)
Federal legislation would direct more money toward street safety

Safe street infrastructure might soon become a national priority, pending passage of… Continue reading

The United Educators of San Francisco rallied in front of City Hall Saturday for a candlelight vigil after several days of contract negotiations. (Samantha Laurey/Special to SF Examiner)
Teachers call for outside mediator as contract talks over school schedule continue

Union remains at odds with SFUSD over hours students should be in the classroom

Most Read