Man killed in SOMA shooting identified

A man killed in a shooting in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon has been identified by the city medical examiner’s office as 21-year-old Frank Beltran.

Beltran died of his injuries at the hospital after a shooting that was reported at 3:22 p.m. in the area of Fourth and Mission streets.

Police searched the area, including the Fifth and Mission garage, after the shooting and took one person into custody, but as of Thursday morning were reporting that no arrest had been made in the case.

