A man was killed in the Tenderloin early Wednesday morning, police said.

The man died after being injured with a gun near O’Farrell and Larkin streets at around 1:21 a.m., according to police.

Police did not say whether the victim, a man aged between 40 and 45, was shot.

No further information was immediately available.

