SFPD investigates a double shooting that killed one Monday at 24th and Mission streets (Courtesy @dizz_h via Twitter)

Man killed in double shooting at 24th and Mission streets

A 30-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a double shooting late Monday at a busy intersection in the Mission District.

Police responding to a report of gunfire by 24th and Mission streets at 9:06 p.m. found the two injured victims in the area.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said only that the suspect used a gun and fled the scene before officers arrived. The identity of the shooter is not known.

No further details have been released and the case remains under investigation.

The homicide marks the ninth of the year in San Francisco, according to police.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

Closing Upper Great Highway for good is popular, survey finds

