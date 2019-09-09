Man killed in Crocker-Amazon shooting

A man was killed and a woman wounded Sunday night in a shooting in San Francisco’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood, and police said they are searching for the suspects.

Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak said officers were called at 9:10 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of Rolph Street, where they found two people in a parked car; both had been shot.

A man in the car was pronounced dead at the scene; a woman in the same car was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Andraychak said.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was available late Sunday night. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the SFPD’s 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411

