Suspect surrenders after pedestrian killed in Bayview hit and run

A 50-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in the Bayview on Sunday, police said.

The collision was reported at about noon Sunday in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Street. A vehicle struck the man and fled the scene.

Police later found the vehicle on the 100 block of Barneveld Avenue. While investigators were at the scene, the alleged driver turned himself in at Bayview Station.

The suspect, 21-year-old Nifo Ufau, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, vehicular manslaughter and speeding, according to police.

The name of the man who died was not immediately available from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

This story has been updated to include additional information.

