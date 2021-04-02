Man killed in Bayview District shooting

A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the Bayview, police said.

Antwon Shelbua, of San Francisco, was struck by gunfire near Innes Avenue and Griffith Street at around 3:21 p.m., according to police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shelbua was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

mbeck@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

