Man killed by hit-and-run driver at Geary Boulevard and Park Presidio

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in the Richmond Distrit before fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police.

Police said officers responded to reports of a hit and run collision at the intersection of Geary Boulevard and Park Presidio around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.

There, they found a 28-year-old man down in the roadway and called medics. Despite life-saving efforts administered, the young man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Adam Lobsinger.

The victim has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 28-year-old Kenneth McLeod.

Preliminary investigations suggest the victim was crossing the street against the “walk” signal, Lobsinger said. A “dark vehicle” fled the scene immediately after the collision, but no additional details were immediately available on Monday.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection of Geary Boulevard and Park Presidio sits on San Francisco’s high injury network, the 13 percent of streets citywide where roughly 75 percent of serious or fatal traffic collisions occur.

The San Francisco Public Works Department and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency also implemented a series of transit and pedestrian safety improvements in 2018 in that area including new sidewalks, a seating wall, pedestrian lighting and more accessible curb access.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

