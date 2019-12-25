(Courtesy photo)

Man killed after tree falls in Muir Woods

A man was killed by falling debris when a tree fell in Muir Woods in Marin County Tuesday, a county fire captain said.

A 29-year-old man was killed around 4:30 p.m. in the Hillside Trail area, Capt. Ben Ghisletta said.

A tree fell and it fell into other trees, causing some large debris to hit the man, Ghisletta said. Another person suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was taken to Marin General Hospital.

Ghisletta said what caused the tree to fall isn’t clear. As ofChristmas morning, the area where the tree fell was closed to the public for safety reasons.

