Man injured in SF police shooting suspected of assault, battery

DA has yet to file formal charges against Jamaica Hampton, 24

Tana Hampton, mother of Jamaica Hampton, speaks about her son outside Mission Police Station on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 after he was shot Saturday morning during an altercation with SFPD officers. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The man who was shot by police in the Mission District is suspected of various charges including assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a peace officer, police said Wednesday.

Jamaica Hampton, a 24-year-old man from Sacramento, was booked on suspicion of the charges from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Hampton allegedly attacked two officers with a glass bottle before being shot near 23rd and Capp streets at around 8:34 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

The confrontation started because Hampton matched the description of a hot prowl burglary suspect, police said. But Hampton was not booked on suspicion of burglary.

The District Attorney’s Office has also not formally charged him in connection with the incident pending further investigation, according to authorities.

Hampton was booked on suspicion of two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with injury on a peace officer, battery resulting in serious injury and resisting arrest.

While Hampton remains hospitalized, it’s unclear when he was booked and whether he is still in police custody.

His mother first identified him as the man who was shot by police when she joined protesters Tuesday evening outside Mission Police Station.

Tana Hampton questioned whether police needed to use lethal force. Advocates say he was shot at eight times and struck in the legs three times.

Jamaica Hampton grew up in foster care and struggled with addiction. His story was recently featured in a video by a social services group that helps people with recovery.

In the video, Hampton said he wanted to help youth and become a social worker.

Police have yet to release a detailed description of the events that led up to the shooting.

The San Francisco Police Department is expected to hold a town hall meeting to address the incident within 10 days of the shooting, but has not yet confirmed a date or time for the event.

The department has also yet to name the officers involved.

