Man injured in Bayview shooting dies

Police investigate death as homicide

A 29-year-old man who was struck by gunfire in the Bayview earlier this week has died from his injuries, police said Thursday.

The man was shot on Oakdale Avenue between Ingalls and Griffith streets at around 3:47 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Officers from Bayview Station found the victim while responding to a 911 call and Shotspotter gunshot detection alert.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said it is not known who shot the man. The homicide is under investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately be reached to confirm the identity of the victim.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Most Read