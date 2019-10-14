Police investigating homicide in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

A shooting killed a man Monday afternoon in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police.
The shooting occurred at around 2:53 p.m. near Jones and McAllister streets, police said.
Officers responding to the scene found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police initially said the man was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, but Tenderloin Police Station said at 3:54 p.m. on Twitter that it was investigating a homicide in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police tipline at (415)575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
mbarba@sfexaminer.com