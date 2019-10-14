A man was killed in a shooting near Jones and McAllister streets on Monday, Oct. 14 2019. (Michael Barba/S.F. Examiner)

Police investigating homicide in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

A shooting killed a man Monday afternoon in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting occurred at around 2:53 p.m. near Jones and McAllister streets, police said.

Officers responding to the scene found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police initially said the man was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, but Tenderloin Police Station said at 3:54 p.m. on Twitter that it was investigating a homicide in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tipline at (415)575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

