Man hospitalized after Bayview District shooting

A man was shot in the leg in the first of two shootings that occurred less than a mile apart in the Bayview District on Tuesday, according to police.

The first incident happened at 9:46 a.m. at Galvez Avenue and Third Street, when a 43-year-old male was shot in the leg by a handgun and transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury. Police said the victim heard gunshots before discovering the wound on his leg, and a vehicle was seen driving away from the scene.

Later that day at 8:36 p.m., shots were fired less than a mile away at Hudson Avenue and Ingalls Street. Handgun casings were found at the scene, but no reports of injuries or damage were made.

Other instances of shots being fired have cropped up in different neighborhoods this week.

On Monday, shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Sunnydale Avenue in the Ingleside neighborhood. No injuries were reported, but a woman’s window was damaged.

Shots were also reported in the Mission District at 4:23 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and found a handgun casing in the 3200 block of 19th Street. No injuries or damage were reported.