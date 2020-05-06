(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Man held on involuntary manslaughter after homicide victim dies at hospital

A 62-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of homicide after the victim of an attack in San Francisco this March died a month later, police said Wednesday.

Wayne Waddell was arrested last Friday on suspicion of homicide and elder abuse for the attack that occurred on March 29.

At 7:58 a.m. that day, officers responded to the 1500 block of Lombard Street and met with a 67-year-old man who said he had just been assaulted in the first block of Sixth Street. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but ended up succumbing to his injuries on April 30.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the victim, identified as San Francisco resident William Beaver, died as a result of the assault, so the case was ruled a homicide.

Investigators eventually identified Waddell as the suspect and took him into custody Friday, police said.

Jail records show Waddell is being held on felony involuntary manslaughter and elder abuse charges.

He is due in court May 11.

S.F. Examiner staff contributed to this report.

