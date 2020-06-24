Police and the San Francisco Medical Examiner responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of Larkin Street Wednesday morning. (All photos courtesy Sakura Sato)

Man found dead in Tenderloin stabbing

A man was found dead with multiple stab wounds in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police.

At around 5:12 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 400 block of Larkin Street, according to Officer Adam Lobsinger.

Officers located an unidentified male victim on the ground suffering from several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

While the incident has been ruled a homicide, no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

