Man fatally shot in South of Market, suspect arrested

One man was killed and another was arrested following a shooting in South of Market early Wednesday morning, police said.

The homicide occured at around 5:23 a.m. near Mission and Washburn streets, just south of Civic Center.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Officers arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with the case.

Police have not released further details about the case including the name of the suspect.

San Francisco has already seen more homicides this year than in all of 2019.

The homicide count was at 45 as of late November compared to 41 at the same time the year prior.

