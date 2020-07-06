Man fatally shot in Bayview Sunday night

A man killed in a shooting Sunday night in San Francisco’s Bayview District has been identified as 18-year-old Jerome Mallory, according to the city’s medical examiner’s office.

Officers initially responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Giants Drive just after 11 p.m. Mallory, a San Francisco resident, was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects and are continuing to investigate the homicide — the second fatal shooting in the Bayview over the Fourth of July weekend.

On Saturday night, a separate shooting near the 1200 block of Ingalls Street wounded a man and killed 6-year-old Jace Young.

Anyone with information about Mallory’s death is encouraged to call the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

