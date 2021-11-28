Man fatally shot by SF cops charged at officers with a knife, police say

More details emerged about the fatal police shooting in San Francisco last week (Shutterstock).

By Bay City News

A man fatally shot by San Francisco police last week charged at officers with a knife moments before an officer fired his gun, police said during a town hall meeting.

On the morning of Nov. 19 officers responded to a report of a man with a knife at a hotel at 917 Folsom St., where they encountered 41-year-old Amjal Amani, according to police.

Surveillance and body-worn camera footage, as well as 911 calls, released during the Town Hall on Wednesday revealed Amani had threatened at least two people with a knife prior to officers arriving

In the footage, Amani appears to be yelling and, after a brief standoff, charges at the officers with what appears to be knife. One officer fires his gun at Amani, while another simultaneously fires a rubber bullet.

The gun struck Amani four times; the rubber bullets struck him three times, police said.

The officer who fired his gun has been identified by police as Officer John Quinlan, while the one who used less-lethal force has been identified as Office Danny De Leon Garcia.

At the scene, investigators found a 6-inch blade, 5-inch handle knife, according to police.

Amani was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by several agencies, including the District Attorney’s Office, the Police Department’s Investigative Services Division, the Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division, the Department of Police Accountability, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

However, Scott said that following a preliminary investigation, the California Department of Justice Police Shooting Investigation Team has determined the shooting does not meet their criteria for a criminal investigation.

The town hall can be viewed at www.youtube.com/sfgtv.