Man fatally shot by police identified as 21-year-old Fairfield resident

A man who was shot and killed by police in San Francisco over the weekend after an alleged carjacking attempt along Market Street was a 21-year-old resident of Fairfield.

Cesar Vargas has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the man who died after being shot by police near Otis and Brady streets at around 11:26 p.m. Saturday.

Officers pursued Vargas to Otis Street and “attempted to detain him” after responding to a report of an attempted carjacking with a knife near Market and Gough streets, police said.

“During this contact an officer involved shooting occurred,” police said.

Police said a knife was found at the scene but have not described the moments that led up to the shooting or said whether the suspect posed a threat to himself or others.

However, police said the shooting was recorded on body-worn camera.

Vargas died at the scene after being struck by gunfire despite officers rendering aid.

Multiple agencies are investigating the police shooting including the District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Police Accountability.

Police are expected to release more details about the case at a town hall meeting held within 10 days of the shooting.

