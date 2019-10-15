Man falls to his death while partying on roof during Fleet Week

Thousands of people gathered to watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team and other aircraft during the annual Fleet Week air show along San Francisco’s waterfront this weekend. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A 22-year-old man fell to his death over the weekend while partying on a rooftop during Fleet Week celebrations in the Marina, police confirmed Tuesday.

The man fell from the fourth-story roof of an apartment building at 1235 Bay St. shortly after the Blue Angels air show ended on Saturday evening, according to a Marina resident who spoke with the San Francisco Examiner on the condition of anonymity.

Every year, Fleet Week and the Blue Angels attract tens of thousands of people to public areas and rooftops in the Marina and Fisherman’s Wharf.

The man was partying with a small group of people on a rooftop that has no railing and is only meant to be accessed during emergencies, the resident said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has since identified him as Daniel Duazo of San Francisco.

Police said the incident happened at around 6 p.m. and is being investigated as an accident.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been attending a party on the roof of the building with several other persons when he fell to the ground,” said Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a police spokesperson.

Andraychak said first responders found him in an alleyway alongside the building and administered aid, but the victim died at the scene.

A day after the fatal incident, the San Francisco Fire Department issued an alert on Twitter.

“If viewing #Fleetweeksf2019 from a rooftop, make sure it is built and permitted for that use, stay alert, and stay away from the edges,” the department said. “We want you to go home with positive memories of this great event.”

An obituary posted online describes Duazo as a software engineer for the financial company Visa who was born in Brownsville, Texas and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in computer science.

“He was a joyful person blessed with a full but albeit brief life,” the obituary reads. “His happy smile and jovial disposition will be missed by all whose lives he touched in his short life.”

