SFPD has an arrest in a double shooting that killed one person on March 29th at 24th and Mission streets. (Photo courtesy @dizz_h via Twitter)

Man faces murder charge over ‘surprise attack’ at Mission BART station

Power washer accused of unloading pistol in unprovoked shooting

A San Francisco man has been charged with murder after authorities say he carried out a “surprise attack” that killed one man and seriously injured another while working as a power washer at a Mission BART station.

Keshon Wilson, 20, is being held in the double shooting that killed 26-year-old Isaiah Cardenas and left another man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the 24th and Mission BART Station on the night of March 29.

Wilson was working for a private power washing company at around 9 p.m. that night when he walked up to a small group of people at the station and “just started shooting,” prosecutors alleged in newly filed court records.

Cardenas was shot three times in the back and died at the scene. His shooter continued to fire after he fell to the ground.

The other shooting victim survived despite being struck five times in the abdomen and shoulder. Authorities say he flagged down police and was taken to a hospital after disposing of some clothing and a firearm.

Wilson allegedly drove away from the scene of the shooting in his work truck. He was arrested at his home on Revere Avenue in the Bayview last Friday after prosecutors say he returned from a “sudden unplanned trip to Las Vegas.”

Wilson appeared in court for the first time Tuesday and is expected to be arraigned May 18. An attorney who represented him at his first appearance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wilson is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and assault causing great bodily injury. He faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted.

At the time of the shooting, Wilson was out of custody on a pending domestic violence case from 2019.

Prosecutors say multiple people including a co-worker witnessed the shooting. The incident was also captured on video that allegedly shows Wilson walking up to the group and immediately opening fire.

Police have gathered evidence against Wilson including a 9mm pistol from his home that used the same caliber ammunition as the murder weapon, prosecutors say.

The District Attorney’s Office has asked that Wilson be held in custody without bail while awaiting trial. Prosecutors say he carried out the shooting “without concern” despite being at work and “without provocation.”

The office has not alleged a motive for the shooting.

