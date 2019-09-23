Man drives Tesla wrong way across Bay Bridge from SF to Oakland, in custody

A man has been arrested after driving a Tesla Model 3 sedan the wrong way on westbound Interstate Highway 80 from San Francisco into Oakland early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said multiple reports came in of the vehicle going the wrong way – eastbound in westbound lanes – on Interstate Highway 80 near Fremont Street at 2:46 a.m.

The suspect, who wasn’t identified, continued the full length of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, through the toll plaza and onto northbound Interstate Highway 880, where a CHP spike strip stopped him around Fifth Avenue in Oakland, police said.

The driver is in custody, and the CHP is investigating what prompted the wrong-way driving.

Previous story
SF supervisor candidates back car-free streets

Just Posted

SF supervisor candidates back car-free streets

District 5 hopeful Preston pitches network of bike-only roads to prevent traffic deaths

Voters approved a measure guaranteeing tenants representation — but there’s not enough money to fulfill its promises

A 2018 measure guaranteeing every San Francisco tenant facing an eviction the… Continue reading

Climate strike organizers say SFUSD blocked student participation

The organizers behind Friday’s Climate Strike in San Francisco are accusing the… Continue reading

City puts closure of long-term mental health beds on hold

In response to public outrage over a proposal to suspend 41 permanent… Continue reading

Here we go again – new dog rules in Golden Gate National Recreation Area

The GGNRA released a 2019 Superintendent’s Compendium that makes significant changes that appear to implement parts of the ill-fated Dog Management Plan.

Most Read