Man dies after police responding to burglary find him stuck between two buildings

A 50-year-old man died after San Francisco police responded Tuesday night to a report of a burglary in progress and found him stuck between two buildings near the city’s northern waterfront.

Frank Madrid was found after officers responded at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday to the burglary reported at a residential building in the 2600 block of Hyde Street, located just south of the Fisherman’s Wharf area. They arrived to find someone moving on the rooftops of the surrounding buildings in the area of Hyde and Bay streets before losing sight of him.

Officers found evidence of forced entry into a building, and eventually found Madrid trapped in a narrow space between two buildings. Fire crews were able to extricate him and performed life-saving measures but Madrid was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Francisco medical examiner’s office did not have a listed city of residence for Madrid.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

