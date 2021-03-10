Man critically injured in Bay Bridge shooting

A shooting on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge left a man critically injured early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the CHP was advised of a shooting victim being treated at a hospital in San Francisco and that the shooting had occurred on a highway.
Officers responded and learned the victim was shot in the chest around 5:25 a.m. while standing near his 2003 Subaru Outback on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge near the Treasure Island off-ramp.
The shooter fled and remains at large. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP’s investigations tip line at (707) 917-4491.
Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news
