Man convicted of sexual assault in ‘horrific’ attack on stranger

A San Francisco jury has convicted a man of numerous sexual assault charges after prosecutors said he carried out a “horrific” attack on a heavily intoxicated stranger who collapsed outside her apartment in October 2019.

Antonio Montalvo, 36, was found guilty of four felony counts related to sexual assault and a misdemeanor theft charge stemming from the brazen attack, the District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Montalvo used a piece of cardboard to hide himself during the assault and stole the woman’s wallet before she ran away to get help. He was later linked to the attack through surveillance footage that captured some of the incident, DNA evidence left on the victim and the stolen wallet that police later recovered.

The survivor was among thirteen witnesses who testified during the lengthy trial prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Katy Wells and Pearl Tan. The trial was one of only a few currently taking place as the COVID-19 pandemic prevents too many people from gathering at the courthouse.

“Holding accountable those who take advantage of the vulnerable and commit sexual assaults is a critical part of public safety,” District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement. “I commend the courage of this survivor—who has asked not to be named—in facing her attacker.”

Wells also commended the survivor in the statement.

“It’s been eighteen months since this horrific sexual assault,” Wells said. “Since that time, the survivor has displayed tremendous bravery in facing her attacker, and it was due to her perseverance and the jury’s thoughtful judgment that justice has been served.”

Montalvo was arrested after the investigator on the case, Sgt. Brian Kelly, spotted him wearing the same distinctive sweatshirt as the suspect who was recorded on surveillance footage of the attack, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Police also found the victim’s wallet inside a car during an unrelated investigation and connected Montalvo to the vehicle.

The Public Defender’s Office, which represented Montalvo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Montalvo has remained in County Jail since being booked on Oct. 17, 2019, records show. No date has been set for his sentencing.

