Man convicted of murder in fatal SF shooting

A 40-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in San Francisco two years ago, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A San Francisco Superior Court jury convicted Dontae Allen of the murder charge as well as possession of a firearm by a felon and found true an allegation that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm, causing great bodily injury.

According to court records, Allen got into the car of his acquiaintance 34-year-old Preston Bradford early on the morning of Feb. 15, 2017, then shot Bradford in the head and chest as the victim was driving the car.

The car crashed on Eddy Street by Van Ness Avenue and Allen fled, but he dropped his cellphone by the car.

Bradford’s wallet and watch were missing at the scene and video evidence showed Allen from the moment he got into Bradford’s car until he fled to his own vehicle, prosecutors said.

When Allen returns to court on Dec. 2, he is facing a sentence of 50 years to life in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

