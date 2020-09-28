Man clings to life after violent Mission District robbery

A 25-year-old man is clinging to life after being attacked by a group of assailants who stole his scooter in the Mission District late Friday night, police said.

The man suffered a life-threatening injury when five suspects began hitting him near 14th and Mission streets at around 11:20 p.m., according to police.

They stole his scooter as well as a backpack and cellphone.

Police have not released detailed descriptions of the attackers.

The incident was one of two violent attacks that left victims in life-threatening condition over the weekend.

The other happened in the Bayview on Sunday night when a man was stabbed with a knife on Carroll Avenue and Ingalls Street at around 9:40 p.m.

Police do not know who stabbed him.

No further details have been released.

