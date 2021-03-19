San Francisco Police investigate a crash scene at Eighth and Folsom streets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Man clings to life after traffic collision turns into shooting

Boy, 12, also injured in Silver Terrace altercation

A 25-year-old man is clinging to life Friday after a minor traffic collision in Silver Terrace turned into a shooting that also injured his 12-year-old friend, police said.

The victims were driving on Thomas Avenue between Silver and Maddux avenues when a man in a sedan opened fire on them from inside the car at around 3:04 p.m.

The altercation started when the two cars collided and the suspect drove after the victims, unloading his gun as he passed by.

The older victim was struck by gunfire but managed to drive to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The boy was injured by shattered glass that cut his hand and is expected to survive.

Police said it is unclear whether the victims and suspects know each other.

No arrests have been made and no further details have been released by police.

