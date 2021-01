Victim pushed to ground, assaulted by two men

A 48-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when two men pushed him to the ground and assaulted him Thursday near the Excelsior.

The man was attacked at Mission Street and Persia Avenue at around 4:50 p.m. and later taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police have not offered a detailed description of his assailants.

No further details have been released.

