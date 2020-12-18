A woman was attacked and raped at a bus stop on Market Steet on Wednesday, according to police. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A woman was attacked and raped at a bus stop on Market Steet on Wednesday, according to police. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Man charged with rape of unconscious woman at SF bus stop

Prosecutors to seek detention for Livermore resident Fidel Padilla, 41

A Livermore man who police arrested for allegedly raping an unconscious woman at a bus stop along one of the busiest streets in San Francisco will face a felony charge in connection with brazen attack, prosecutors said Friday.

The District Attorney’s Office has charged Fidel Padilla, 41, with rape of an unconscious person after a witness on a passing bus allegedly caught him in the act at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Market Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.

Padilla allegedly fled the scene after the witness yelled at him to stop, police said. But officers obtained video survelliance and witness descriptions that led to the arrest of Padilla on the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue at around 1:08 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Padilla was seen walking on the street and matched the description of the suspect.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman, was injured in the assault and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The District Attorney’s Office plans to ask a judge to hold Padilla in custody without bail pending trial, a spokesperson said.

Padilla has not been assigned an attorney. He is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

