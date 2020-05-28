Man attempts to kidnap children from backseat of car in Castro, police say

One arrested after suspect reaches through window to grab boys

A family was sitting inside their car near the Castro on Wednesday when a man reached through the backseat window and tried to grab two boys, police said.

The incident unfolded near 17th and Sanchez streets at around 7 p.m. when the man attempted to kidnap the children, aged two and four, according to police.

The man, 44, was arrested after a person, described by authorities as a third victim in the incident, confronted him and called police. His name has not been released.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for further information on the attempted kidnapping.

No one was injured in the case.

