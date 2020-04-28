(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Man attacked with machete during fight in Tenderloin

A 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete during a fight Monday evening in the Tenderloin, according to police.

The altercation, which police called a stabbing, broke out between two men near Willow and Polk streets at around 4:57 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police identified the aggressor as a 40-year-old man, but he was not immediately arrested.

The stabbing was one of several violent incidents reported around The City that day.

In the Bayview, a 50-year-old man was shot at Third Street and Oakdale Avenue.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert near the intersection at around 3:43 p.m.

Officers found the injured man as well as spent shell casings, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting.

Then Monday night, a 65-year-old woman was hit with a wrench in the Mission after refusing to give her cart to a man who asked for it, police said.

The assault happened on South Van Ness Avenue between 18th and 19th streets at around 9:15 p.m., according to police.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was not arrested.

The woman suffered non life-threatening injuries.

