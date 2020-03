A man who was assaulted while spitting on people near the Duboce Triangle is clinging to life at the hospital, police said Monday.

The 56-year-old man suffered a head injury after being punched near Dolores and Market streets at around 4:43 p.m. on Saturday.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two suspects who fled the area have not been arrested.

Crime

