Man arrested on murder after assault victim dies at hospital

Tung Tran was knocked unconscious in South of Market

Tenderloin police released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with the attack (Courtesy SFPD Tenderloin Station via Twitter)

A homicide investigation has been launched into the death of a man who succumbed to his injuries after being punched in South of Market on Sunday, according to police.

Police said 48-year-old Tung Tran was punched in the face by another man and lost consciousness near Fifth and Stevenson streets at around 6:43 p.m.

Tran died Tuesday after being taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in “very critical condition,” Tenderloin Police Station said on Twitter.

The station released surveillance stills on social media showing the suspect sitting on a small bicycle. Police said officers later recognized him as 45-year-old Antwan Monroe.

Monroe was arrested Tuesday on Market Street between Sixth and Seventh streets after Tran died.

He was booked at County Jail on suspicion of murder and possession of a controlled substance.

