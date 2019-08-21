Tenderloin police released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with the attack (Courtesy SFPD Tenderloin Station via Twitter)

Man arrested on murder after assault victim dies at hospital

Tung Tran was knocked unconscious in South of Market

A homicide investigation has been launched into the death of a man who succumbed to his injuries after being punched in South of Market on Sunday, according to police.

Police said 48-year-old Tung Tran was punched in the face by another man and lost consciousness near Fifth and Stevenson streets at around 6:43 p.m.

Tran died Tuesday after being taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in “very critical condition,” Tenderloin Police Station said on Twitter.

The station released surveillance stills on social media showing the suspect sitting on a small bicycle. Police said officers later recognized him as 45-year-old Antwan Monroe.

Monroe was arrested Tuesday on Market Street between Sixth and Seventh streets after Tran died.

He was booked at County Jail on suspicion of murder and possession of a controlled substance.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
Hundreds of guns come in to California from Nevada. Lawmakers want to stop it

Just Posted

New Chinatown station to be named for Rose Pak, but opponents vow to keep fighting

Debate over power broker’s legacy exposes deep rifts in Chinese community

City shutting down long-term mental health beds to expand hospital Navigation Center

The City is preparing to close dozens of permanent, residential treatment beds… Continue reading

Hundreds of guns come in to California from Nevada. Lawmakers want to stop it

Two dozen California legislators on Wednesday asked their counterparts in the neighboring state to meet this fall to discuss strengthening restrictions on firearms.

Trump wants to lift restrictions on how long it can hold migrant families

The Trump administration is moving to end a court settlement limiting its ability to hold migrants.

Free speech group sues city over raids on journalist

Free speech advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to force the San… Continue reading

Most Read