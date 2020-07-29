Man arrested in violent spit attack on Muni bus passenger

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a Muni passenger who was spat on and punched repeatedly, police said Wednesday.

The victim was sitting on a bus near Market and Drumm streets on Saturday at around 10:35 a.m. when the suspect, identified by police as Jacob Burton, started an argument without provocation.

Burton allegedly spat on his face and punched him multiple times, causing facial fractures.

The attack did not stop until the victim grabbed the suspect’s hair.

The suspect then fled to another Muni bus and left the scene before police arrived.

Surveillance video from the bus later led police to Burton, who was arrested Tuesday at around 9:16 a.m. on Turk Street between Mason and Taylor streets.

He was booked on suspicion of various charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

Jail records show he remains in custody without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

No further details were immediately available.

Last week, another incident on Muni made news when a driver was reportedly attacked in South of Market after asking three young men to wear masks.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/