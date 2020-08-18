Man arrested in school burglary spree

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing laptops, tablets and cash from schools and other businesses in the Sunset and Richmond during a weeks-long burglary spree, police said Tuesday.

Justin Raab, 23, was already jailed on an unrelated matter out of San Mateo County when a San Francisco police Burglary Detail investigator identified him as the suspect in the burglaries of three schools, a restaurant and a retail store. An officer from Southern Station had recognized him from a crime alert.

Raab allegedly stole cash from a school on Clement Street between 22nd and 23rd Avenues on July 4 and a computer and tablets from a school on Moraga Street between 37th and 38th Avenues on July 19.

On July 21, he is suspected of stealing a cash register, cash and tablet from a restaurant on Balboa Street between 45th and 46th avenues as well as a cash register and cash from a store on Noriega Street between 38th and 39th avenues.

The most recent break-in happened July 27 when several laptops were found near 40th Avenue and Balboa Street. Police determined that the computers were stolen from a school on Balboa Street between 39th and 40th avenues.

Officers went to the school and found that a suspect had forced entry. Several other computers were also missing.

Raab was arrested on suspicion of burglary and grand theft charges.

He was transferred to San Francisco County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bail, sheriff’s records show.

Raab is due in court Tuesday afternoon.

