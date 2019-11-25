Man arrested for allegedly trying to cut woman’s throat

Police investigate incident as attempted homicide

A man was arrested Saturday after police say he grabbed a woman by the throat and tried to slit her neck.

The attempted homicide happened inside a store on Fourth Street between Market and Mission streets at around 6:15 a.m. when the man grabbed the woman while holding a knife, according to police.

Police said the man tried to cut her throat, but instead cut her hair.

The man, 52, was later arrested by police.

The 42-year-old woman was injured and taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive.

