Man arrested for allegedly trying to cut woman’s throat

A man was arrested Saturday after police say he grabbed a woman by the throat and tried to slit her neck.
The attempted homicide happened inside a store on Fourth Street between Market and Mission streets at around 6:15 a.m. when the man grabbed the woman while holding a knife, according to police.
Police said the man tried to cut her throat, but instead cut her hair.
The man, 52, was later arrested by police.
The 42-year-old woman was injured and taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive.
