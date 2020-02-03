Man arrested after shots fired at bar, police pursuit on Super Bowl Sunday

San Francisco police and sheriff’s deputies arrested one man Sunday night after shots were fired at a bar at Third and King streets in China Basin near the Caltrain station, police said.
Police got the report at around 7 p.m. of shots fired at a bar on the 700 block of Third Street.
The suspect with the firearm fled in a maroon SUV, drove onto northbound Fourth Street, colliding with a gray sedan heading in the opposite direction. Occupants of that car were not injured, police said.
The maroon SUV then ran into a light pole. Its driver, the alleged gunman, then led police and deputies on a short foot chase to Bluxome Street, where he was taken into custody. A firearm was recovered, police said.
The suspect, whose name was not released Sunday night, was then taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the collision with the pole.
No one was injured in the initial gunfire, police said.
