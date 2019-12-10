Man arrested after Inner Sunset standoff

A man was arrested in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood early Tuesday morning after allegedly being in possession of a firearm and refusing to come out of a residence, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene in the 400 block of Judah Street at about 2:40 a.m. and made contact with the suspect — who wasn’t identified — but he refused to come outside, according to Officer Robert Rueca.

After officers established a perimeter around the residence, Rueca said the suspect was taken into custody at about 4:25 a.m.

No further information is immediately available.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/