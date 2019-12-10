Man arrested after Inner Sunset standoff

A man was arrested in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood early Tuesday morning after allegedly being in possession of a firearm and refusing to come out of a residence, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene in the 400 block of Judah Street at about 2:40 a.m. and made contact with the suspect — who wasn’t identified — but he refused to come outside, according to Officer Robert Rueca.

After officers established a perimeter around the residence, Rueca said the suspect was taken into custody at about 4:25 a.m.

No further information is immediately available.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power, obstruction
Next story
Man released from custody after cookie dispute disrupts residential treatment program

Just Posted

Big name officials crowd race for tiny Democratic Party board

The San Francisco Democratic Party campaign clown car is rollin’ once again.… Continue reading

Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power, obstruction

WASHINGTON _ House Democrats will charge President Donald Trump with at least… Continue reading

Legal challenge halts SFPD jurisdiction over dog attacks on federal land

Dog owners beware — canine attacks are now consequence-free on federal land… Continue reading

49ers battle with the Saints lives up to its billing

Kittle’s 39-yard catch-and-run had placed San Francisco in prime position for a game-winning field goal as the 49ers trailed 46-45

SF police shoot burglary suspect in Mission District

Man allegedly attacked officers before being shot in first on-duty SFPD shooting since June 2018

Most Read