Man arrested after Inner Sunset standoff

A man was arrested in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood early Tuesday morning after allegedly being in possession of a firearm and refusing to come out of a residence, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene in the 400 block of Judah Street at about 2:40 a.m. and made contact with the suspect — who wasn’t identified — but he refused to come outside, according to Officer Robert Rueca.
After officers established a perimeter around the residence, Rueca said the suspect was taken into custody at about 4:25 a.m.
No further information is immediately available.
