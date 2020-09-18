Man arrested after ambulance carjacked near Civic Center

A man tried to drive off with an ambulance near Civic Center early Thursday morning while medics were treating a patient in the back of the vehicle, police said.

The man hopped into the ambulance and began driving at around 3:53 a.m. on McAllister Street between Leavenworth and Market streets, according to police.

The suspect “was told to pull over but refused,” police said.

Police did not say how the incident was resolved, but the 32-year-old man was eventually taken into custody. No further details about the case have been released.

