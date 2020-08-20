Man accused of murder in Tenderloin fatal shooting

San Francisco police have made a murder arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the Tenderloin.

Darrelle Scales, a 44-year-old resident of Pinole, was walking behind a man in near O’Farrell and Larkin streets at around 1:19 a.m. Wednesday when the person suddenly turned around and approached him, according to police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspect drew a handgun and shot Scales once in the chest, police said. Scales fell to the sidewalk and later died at the scene.

Investigators obtained evidence including a suspect description that led to the arrest of 30-year-old Robert Brewer that afternoon.

Brewer was booked into County Jail on suspicion of a single count of murder.

He is currently being held without bail and no court date has been set, jail records show.

With 32 reported killings in San Francisco so far this year, homicides are up 28 percent compared to the same time in 2019, according to Police Chief Bill Scott. There have already been seven killings reported in August and five last month.

