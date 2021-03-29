Man, 72, robbed of camera in Financial District

An elderly man was struck on the head and had his camera stolen in one of a number of robberies being investigated by San Francisco police over the weekend.

Two unidentified suspects robbed the 72-year-old man of his camera and camera equipment at around 5:26 p.m. Sunday near Drumm and Washington streets in the Financial District, police said.

One of the suspects hit the man on the head with their fist before the duo drove off in an SUV, according to police. The victim was injured but is expected to survive.

The robbery was among several reported to police Sunday.

In the Bayview, a 42-year-old woman had her purse and cellphone stolen by another woman when an argument turned violent near Third and Bayview streets that afternoon.

And in Portola, two men pushed a pair of women to the ground and stole their backpacks near Felton and Goettingten streets before fleeing in a sedan.

Police also recorded robberies earlier in the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, police say a group of teens riding bicycles near Pier 23 stole a cellphone from a woman who was taking a picture of another female.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases.

Police data shows reports of robberies are down by 28 percent in San Francisco so far in 2021 with 554 incidents reported as of Sunday compared to 770 at the same time last year.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/