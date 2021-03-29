San Francisco Police investigate a crash scene at Eighth and Folsom streets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Man, 72, robbed of camera in Financial District

An elderly man was struck on the head and had his camera stolen in one of a number of robberies being investigated by San Francisco police over the weekend.

Two unidentified suspects robbed the 72-year-old man of his camera and camera equipment at around 5:26 p.m. Sunday near Drumm and Washington streets in the Financial District, police said.

One of the suspects hit the man on the head with their fist before the duo drove off in an SUV, according to police. The victim was injured but is expected to survive.

The robbery was among several reported to police Sunday.

In the Bayview, a 42-year-old woman had her purse and cellphone stolen by another woman when an argument turned violent near Third and Bayview streets that afternoon.

And in Portola, two men pushed a pair of women to the ground and stole their backpacks near Felton and Goettingten streets before fleeing in a sedan.

Police also recorded robberies earlier in the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, police say a group of teens riding bicycles near Pier 23 stole a cellphone from a woman who was taking a picture of another female.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases.

Police data shows reports of robberies are down by 28 percent in San Francisco so far in 2021 with 554 incidents reported as of Sunday compared to 770 at the same time last year.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Sunnydale, Potrero housing projects set to get city Wi-Fi
Next story
Motorcyclist killed in McLaren Park crash

Just Posted

Residents at Sunnydale public housing will gain access to the internet under a new city-sponsored project. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Sunnydale, Potrero housing projects set to get city Wi-Fi

New system aims to bridge digital divide

George Floyd’s brother Terrence Floyd, flanked by the Rev. Al Sharpton, left, and attorney Ben Crump, spoke with emotion at a prayer service Sunday, March 28. (Star Tribune/TNS)
Jurors will consider George Floyd’s death — not the issue of race — in the Derek Chauvin murder trial

MINNEAPOLIS — In the streets, protesters are assailing years of police violence… Continue reading

Stanford senior guard Kiana Williams had 16 points in Sunday’s tournament game. (Courtesy Stanford Women’s Basketball)
Stanford women cruise into Elite Eight

Three down and three to go in pursuit of national title No.… Continue reading

St. Ignatius captains Pete Quill, Daniel Lombardi, Siaki Gallegos-Hunkin, Duke Reeder and Seta Netane pose with the Gil Haskell Trophy after a 42-0 victory over Riordan. (Ethan Kassel/Special to S.F. Examiner)
St. Ignatius retains Gil Haskell Trophy, shuts out Riordan for third straight year

Team prevails with 42-0 win in opening game of truncated spring season

Heliot Ramos earned praise from the San Francisco Giants in his first spring training. (Twitter screenshot)
Outfielder Heliot Ramos wins Giants’ Barney Nugent Award

Honor goes to outstanding player who exemplifies team spirit

Most Read