Man, 26, shot and killed in Mission District

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the Mission District on Monday afternoon, police said.

The man was shot on 16th Street between Mission and Valencia streets at around 4:40 p.m., according to police.

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspects, but said they are three men in their 20s.

The Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately be reached to confirm the identity of the victim.

The case remains under investigation.

The homicide was one of two shooting in San Francisco on Monday.

Hours earlier, a 71-year-old man was shot and wounded during a fight in the Bayview.

The shooting happened at Third Street and Newcomb Avenue around 2:24 p.m. when one man pulled out a handgun and shot the other during a scuffle, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The gunman has not been arrested.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Crime

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/