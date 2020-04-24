Makers of Lysol issue warning about ingesting disinfectants following Trump’s false coronavirus cure statements

“Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body”

Lysol’s manufacturer issued a statement Friday warning customers against injecting or swallowing disinfectant after Trump suggested, with no evidence, that it could be a promising treatment for the deadly coronavirus. (Courtesy photo)

The maker of Lysol has a message for the U.S.: Do not try President Donald Trump’s latest miracle coronavirus cure at home.

Or anywhere else.

Lysol’s manufacturer issued a statement Friday warning customers against injecting or swallowing disinfectant after Trump suggested that could be a promising treatment for the deadly virus.

“Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body,” said Lysol-maker Reckitt Benckiser in a corporate statement.

The White House was forced Friday to stress that Trump encourages Americans to talk to their doctor before doing anything rash like drinking bleach to ward off coronavirus.

“Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines,” Kayleigh McEnany, the newly minted White House press secretary, said in a sharply worded statement.

The grim warning came hours after Trump made perhaps his most bizarre _ and dangerous _ suggestion yet in his seemingly endless hunt for a miracle treatment for coronavirus.

To the shock of health officials attending his daily pandemic press conference, Trump asked if it might be worth investigating the potential benefits of somehow getting virus-killing disinfectant into the bodies of coronavirus patients.

“Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs,” Trump said. “So it would be interesting to check that out.”

Trump also mused that there should be a way of taking advantage of the fact that studies show direct sunlight can kill the virus.

“I would like you to speak to the medical doctors to see if there’s any way that you can apply light and heat to cure, you know, if you could,” Trump instructed Dr. Deborah Birx during the press conference.

“Not as a treatment,” Birx responded.

The crazy suggestions came as Trump has backed away from his previous effort to shill for an anti-malarial drug as a virtually foolproof cure for coronavirus.

Recent studies have found administering hydroxychloroquine to coronavirus patients actually produced worse results, vindicating actual medical professionals who warned against heeding Trump’s advice.

An Arizona man died weeks ago from drinking a product that included hydroxychloroquine after watching the president say about the unproven drug: “What do you have to lose?”

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani mocked efforts to track coronavirus sufferers, even though public health experts say testing and tracing those infected with the virus is a key tool in battling the pandemic.

The ex-mayor, who like the president, has no medical or public health training, asked why tracking coronavirus would be more important than keeping track of those who suffer from obesity or other ailments.

“That’s ridiculous,” Hizzoner said on Fox News. “Then we should track everyone for cancer, for heart disease, for obesity.”

Unlike the health problems Giuliani ticked off, coronavirus is highly contagious, which is why public health experts say it’s important to know infection rates and to isolate those who have the virus.

