A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled the Bay Area on Thursday morning when it struck near Concord.

The earthquake was recorded at around 11:18 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

People on social media reported feeling the earthquake in the East Bay and San Francisco.

