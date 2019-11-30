Macy’s kicks off the holidays with 30th annual Union Square tree lighting

Mayor London Breed, Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson and Police Chief William Scott joined a crowd of more than 2,000 in Union Square Friday to witness Macy’s 30th annual tree-lighting ceremony.

The event featured over 30,000 lights and 1,000 ornaments on a towering 83-foot-tall pine tree.

“We are thrilled to kick off the holiday season by presenting the Great Tree, Macy’s annual gift to the City of San Francisco,” Macy’s District Vice President Aram Beloian said in a written statement.

The ceremony kicked off at 6 p.m. with performances by NBC’s The Voice winner Maelyn Jarmon, the Grammy-award winning San Francisco Boys Chorus, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir and cast members from San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Playhouse productions.

By 6.15 p.m., the square was packed with viewers and shoppers.

All heads turned towards the tree at 6:50 p.m. as Breed accepted Macy’s gift and officially opened the holiday season of 2019, lighting up thousands of white led bulbs.

“I couldn’t be more honored to accept this tree on behalf of The City and County of San Francisco,” Breed said, as performers joined in singing Brenda Lee’s iconic “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.”

Union Square’s ceremony was the second in The City Friday. San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square lit up at 4 p.m. for its 55th annual tree-lighting ceremony.

